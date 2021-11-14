Kabul [Afghanistan], November 14 (ANI): A former media worker was among the two civilians who lost their lives in Saturday's explosion in western Kabul on Sunday.

A member of the Afghanistan Independent Journalists Association (AIJA), Hujatullah Mujadadi said, Hameed Saighani was a former employee at Ariana News in Kabul, reported Afghanistan's TOLOnews.

Also Read | Egypt: Scorpion Stings Kill 3, Injure Around 500 People In Aswan After Heavy Storms Hits The City.

TOLOnews quoted Mujadadi as saying, "Saighani was killed in today's explosion in the Mahtab Qala area in Dasht-e-Barchi."

Apart from the media worker, one civilian was killed while two were injured in an explosion in a transport vehicle, a few officials stated.

Also Read | International Children’s Peace Prize 2021: Indian Brothers Vihaan and Nav Agarwal Win Prestigious Children’s Prize for Waste Project.

The Islamic Emirate spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, said the explosion reportedly was caused by a transport vehicle that caught fire. He said an investigation has been started into the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)