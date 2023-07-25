Kabul [Afghanistan], July 24 (ANI): Amid the devastating floods, the residents of Wardak province called on Taliban and other aid organisations for assistance, Tolo News reported on Monday.

Sharing their grievance, the residents said that the floods have destroyed their shelters and lands.

On Saturday night, floods hit Jalriz, Chak, Narkh and Jaghato districts in the province.

“We call on the international community and the interim government to provide urgent assistance to these people” Tolo News quoted a Wardak resident as saying.

“Their condition is severe. There is no street, no bridge, no land, no livestock, and everything has been damaged,” another flood-affected person from the province said.

Meanwhile, the provincial officials too held a joint conference with the representatives of humanitarian NGOs, and urged the domestic and international organizations to provide essential assistance to the vulnerable people.

Meanwhile, at least 31 people have been killed, 74 are injured and 41 have been reported missing in the flooding in Afghanistan over the last 72 hours, TOLO News reported on Sunday, citing Taliban-led Ministry of State for Natural Disaster Management spokesperson Shafiullah Rahimi.

Rahimi said 250 livestock have died during this period. He further said that 600 houses and hundreds of acres of lands have been damaged due to flooding, the report said.

Meanwhile, Faizullah Jalal, the head of the Taliban-led Maidan Wardak Department of Natural Disaster Management, said that at least 30 people died and 15 others were injured in floods that hit several districts of the province on Saturday. He said that injured people were taken to hospital for treatment.

Earlier, in June, Taliban-led State Ministry for Disaster Management said six people have died and eight others were injured in seven provinces as a result of the recent rains and flooding.

According to Rahimi, 30 homes were demolished and more than 800 animals died due to the flood. Meanwhile, Saifuddin Laton, Taliban-led Nuristan's governor's spokesperson said that 300 animals have died in the affected province due to the flooding. Furthermore, residents suffered financial losses, the report said. (ANI)

