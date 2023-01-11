Kabul [Afghanistan], January 11 (ANI): A blast occurred in front of the Taliban-led Ministry of Foreign Affairs' building in Kabul, Afghanistan on Wednesday afternoon, Afghanistan-based news agency TOLO News tweeted.

"A blast occurred in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul this afternoon. Details to follow," the tweet further read.

Also Read | FAA Outage: Hundreds of Flights Grounded in US After Federal Aviation Administration Reports Computer System Failure.

Several blasts were heard in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on January 4, TOLO News reported.

The blasts came three days after at least 10 people were killed and eight others seriously injured in an explosion that rocked the Kabul military airport, Khaama Press reported.

Also Read | Thailand: Male Prostitute Robs Sex Worker, Kills Her Puppy and Threatens Murder if 'She Ends Relationship'.

Taliban Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Nafee Takkur said the explosion caused injuries close to the military airport's main gate in Kabul.

The war-torn county has witnessed increasing security incidents in the past few months.

Last month, a Chinese-owned hotel was targeted in the heart of Kabul.

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, armed groups linked to the Afghan branch of the Islamic State have carried out bombings targeting ethnic Hazaras, Afghan Shias, Sufis, and others, killing and injuring hundreds. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)