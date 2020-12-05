Kabul [Afghanistan], December 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Afghanistan reported 253 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking its total count to 47,641, including 8,291 active cases, the country's Ministry of Public Health said.

The total count of recoveries has gone to 37,485 with 138 more people recovering from the disease.

According to a ministry statement, 18 more deaths were reported taking the death toll to 1,865.

Laboratories across Afghanistan have done 157,316 tests since the outbreak of the pandemic in February. (ANI/Xinhua)

