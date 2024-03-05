Kabul [Afghanistan], March 5 (ANI): Amid a faltering economy and lack of basic amenities to fend for daily needs, the residents of Zindajan district in Herat province of Afghanistan alleged that their youth have remained illiterate as there have been no schools in the area, TOLOnews reported.

Residents of the Zindajan district in Herat said that 15 earthquake-affected villages in the north of the district have never had a school and Safed Sang village is also one such village which is located more than 80 kilometres from the city of Herat.

According to some residents of this village, their youth have remained illiterate due to no access to education.

"We couldn't study, it's too late for us, but the future hope of Afghanistan is in our young generation. When these youths don't study, what do you think should be done?" said Ghulam Nabi, a Zindajan resident, according to TOLOnews.

"We don't have a clinic, there are many health problems here. When we get sick, we have to rent a car to go to the city," another resident, Mehr Del said.

The residents in Zindajan are requesting that schools be established for them.

"The main issue in this village is that everyone is living in tents," stated Wali Mohammad, a Zindajan inhabitant.

"In the twenty years of the republic, we didn't have any school in this village, and even in the two years since the Islamic Emirate, despite our efforts, there is still no school in these fifteen districts of Zindajan in the north of Herat," said Mohammad Hassan, another resident, according to TOLOnews.

Local officials in Herat also confirmed that there are still no schools in some remote areas, and children are deprived of education.

"In many deprived areas, schools have been built, but there are still areas that are deprived of educational coverage. We are trying to ensure these areas also benefit from the light of education," TOLOnews quoted Nesar Ahmad Ilyas, the spokesman of Herat's governor as saying.

The school buildings in many of the villages in the Zindajan district that had been built were also destroyed in the quakes.

The people living in these villages are worried that their children won't receive an education and will grow up illiterate since there aren't enough schools. (ANI)

