Kabul [Afghanistan], July 19 (ANI): Afghanistan’s Central Bank Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) will auction USD 14 million by Wednesday to stabilize the national currency Afghani exchange rate, reported Khaama Press as stated by Afghanistan Central Bank.

The bank further said that partial settlement of transactions is not permitted and that the auction winners must make a single, timely cash delivery of all amounts owed to Da Afghanistan Bank.

Today, the official exchange rate for one US dollar was revealed to be 86 Afghanis, according to Khaama Press.

Last month, according to Khaama Press, Afghanistan's Central Bank pushed millions of US dollars into the country's currency market to stop the Afghani from depreciating against other countries.

In the last 20 years, Afghanistan has received more than two billion dollars in cash as humanitarian assistance from the international communities to save the country's economy from collapsing, reported Khaama Press.

Recently, in May, Afghanistan's Central Bank, Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) announced that a fresh USD 40 million cash package has reached Kabul amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis, and said this is the second cash shipment Kabul receives in less than four days, Khaama Press reported.

Since the Taliban seized power in August 2021, the cash aid shipped to Afghanistan has exceeded all limits.

The United Nations humanitarian aid arrived in Kabul on May 11, according to an announcement from Afghanistan's central bank, and had been placed in a private commercial bank to the tune of USD 40 million, Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

