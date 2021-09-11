Geneva [Switzerland], September 10 (ANI): Afghans will organise a protest outside the UN office in Geneva on International Day of Peace on September 21 against "illegal takeover of Afghanistan" and "persecution of religious and ethnic minorities" by the Taliban regime, a rights activist said.

Afghan human rights activist in France Fazal ur Rehman Afridi said in a tweet on Wednesday, "On the occasion of International Day for peace, during the 48th Session of United Nations Human Rights Council, Afghans in Europe will organise an international protest in front of UN Headquarters in Geneva."

Afridi added that the protest will be held against the "illegal takeover of Afghanistan, gross human rights violations, blatant foreign interference and persecution of religious and ethnic minorities by Taliban regime".

The Taliban formed the interim "Islamic Emirate" on Tuesday appointing hardliners in its new government.

The list announced by chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid was dominated by members of the group's old guard, with no women included.

Taliban entered Kabul on August 15 after an aggressive and rapid advance against government forces amid the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country. (ANI)

