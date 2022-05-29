Islamabad [Pakistan], May 29 (ANI): Following the chaos pertaining to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Islamabad rally, the federal government of the country alongside the interior ministry agreed on imposing a permanent ban on the entry of rallies and processions in Islamabad, to curb the spread of disorder.

In a meeting chaired by Law Minister Rana Sanaullah accompanied by the interior ministry and police officials, all of them decided that rallies or protests would only be allowed after a written agreement is signed between the Islamabad administration and the organizers, reported The Express Tribune.

Also Read | Tara Air's 9 NAET Aircraft With Four Indians and 18 Others Missing in Nepal’s Mustang.

The participants in the meeting emphasized the need for formulating a strategy in order to prevent violence, disguised in the form of political protests. In addition, the Islamabad administration was also directed to undertake strict measures with immediate efficacy to put a stop to any future riots.

"Violence against police and law-enforcement personnel cannot be allowed," said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. "We cannot let miscreants hold the country hostage, therefore, in future, no riotous long march or procession will be allowed to enter Islamabad," he added, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Also Read | US Slams China for 'Restricting, Manipulating' UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet's Visit.

Inspector general of police of Islamabad and Punjab, alongside police officers from Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, and Sargodha districts also attended the meeting.

Earlier, the Islamabad Police on Thursday registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in connection with the riots that occurred during his Azadi March. Apart from the ousted Prime Minister, multiple cases were registered against several other leaders of PTI.

The federal capital turned into a battleground on Wednesday as multiple scuffles took place between the police and PTI marchers after Imran Khan and his convoy entered the city and started marching towards the D-Chowk despite the Supreme Court's order to hold a rally at a ground between H9 and G9 areas of Islamabad.

Imran Khan warned his supporters would not vacate D-Chowk until a date for fresh polls was announced by the Shehbaz Sharif government.

To control the law and order situation in the federal capital, the Pakistan government deployed troops of the Pakistan army in the Red Zone to protect important government buildings including the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Parliament House, Presidency, Prime Minister's Office and others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)