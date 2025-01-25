Davos, Jan 25 (PTI) Asserting that climate change is no more just an environmental issue but a broader economic issue, CEEW chief Arunabha Ghosh has said that India must use the opportunities and challenges posed by new disruptors as levers for sustainable growth going forward.

"Whether it is artificial intelligence, quantum computing, synthetic biology and green or clean tech, these are the new disruptors and we must in a way ride this tiger," Ghosh told PTI in an interview here during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting that ended on Friday.

Ghosh said the members of the WEF are now recognising climate risks and the broader environmental risks as one of the key business and economic risks.

"Over the next ten years, five out ten risks identified are either related to climate change or biodiversity loss or extreme weather events. This demonstrates that climate change is not just an environmental agenda but a business and economy agenda," he said.

What this means for the broader business agenda is that some of the new things that need to happen, he said.

Explaining his point, Ghosh said it is not more just about the deployment of clean energy and renewables but a deeper integration of renewables into the broader energy system, greater electrification of the economy, electrification of industrial processes, and balancing of the grids so that we can absorb more renewables.

Also, the world needs to work towards industrial sustainability, such as how do you make things with lesser things, how are the footprints lower not in terms of carbon but other resources as well such as water, land, minerals etc, he said. These things can then define how industry can promote circular economy of resources and become more sustainable while being able to make money, he added.

Talking about energy, land, food, water, he said the resources are limited and the same piece of land might be used for agriculture production or putting a solar plant.

"Water is needed for agriculture and also for green hydrogen production, so how do we understand the complexity of this nexus issues. That is another issue that's going to impact business decisions," he said.

"And then, a big concern is the financial nature of these risks. Extreme weather events are costing economies hundreds of billions of dollars each year," he said.

Ghosh said that in developed countries a lot of that is insured, even though insurance companies are struggling.

"In developing countries a lot of losses are actually uninsured. The more we grow and the more we develop, the built infrastructure will require insurance and resilience against the kinds of climate shocks we are about to face or already facing and that has its financial implications. It also has macro economic implications," he said.

"When we see it in this context, the environmental risks are dominating the agenda as well as how new complexities and issues are emerging on the business agenda," he said.

On India front, Ghosh said a lot of work is already happening and some of the measures announced by the government are really encouraging.

"Over and above what India is doing on renewables, we already got a critical minerals mission in India that was announced few months ago, there is a steel mission to green our steel industry's footprint while also ensuring that we remain competitive.

"There is green hydrogen mission but there we have challenges on who is going to buy this hydrogen. Some new policy measures on this are coming up," he said.

"Another thing that is encouraging is that now there is a renewed focus on trying to define a taxonomy, the rules, the standards to define what is green, what is climate friendly, what is clean. Without that the investor certainty remains missing or he is confused. So, India is trying to build a taxonomy of its own. That will be something important," he noted.

He also lauded what India is doing in terms of domestic manufacturing of cleantech products and in trying to make India an alternative hub for technology development as well as manufacturing.

"If you take the solar panel, right now we are significantly dependent on imports of solar panels from a few countries. But if you break up a solar panel, you will see many different components and some of them, India already has competitive advantages," he said.

In hydrogen for instance various types of electrolysers and technologies, we estimate at CEEW that upwards of 80 per cent of those electrolysers, technologies can be indigenised in India, Ghosh said.

"It is not just the deployment of clean energy infrastructure but the financial ecosystem around it and the manufacturing ecosystem around it is the way that India is trying to push ahead with the next generation of activities in the low carbon space," he said.

Ultimately, the climate policy is increasingly impacting the industrial policy and the industrial policy is increasingly being impacted by geopolitics and geoeconomics, he said on differences among countries for delivering on climate goals.

"So, I think we will have to find new ways to rebuild trust and not just within the narrow scope of climate negotiations but the broader scope of what is the kind of resilient, reliable, secure global economy that we are all trying to build together and have an interest in," he said.

On India's climate goals and its achievements, Ghosh said India has repeatedly shown that the ambitions it has put forward are achieved in advance of the date.

"We have to invest in the technologies of the future and the economy of the future. So, for India, the low carbon transition is also an economic development and economic transformation agenda, rather than a de-growth agenda," he said.

"So, we got to grow but we got to grow sustainably and the more we double down and triple down on the technologies and businesses of future, the greater the chance that we can take the pole position in some of these areas," he noted.

On his expectations from the Union Budget, he said the last budget itself announced the critical minerals mission, among other measures.

What we should be looking for in the budget is not just individual sectoral goals that happen from time to time, but how we incorporate climate and macroeconomic risks in our overall economic agenda.

