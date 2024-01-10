Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Islamabad, Jan 10 (AP) The Taliban government in Afghanistan on Wednesday confirmed the resumption of Air Arabia flights to Kabul's international airport, two years after service stopped following the collapse of the Western-backed government.

Afghanistan's Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation said the first Air Arabia flight landed on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the ministry said there will be one daily flight between Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, and Kabul.

All international airlines halted flights to Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in August 2021 as US and NATO forces departed after two decades of war.

In May, the Taliban signed a deal allowing an Emirati company to manage three airports in Afghanistan. Under the agreement, Abu Dhabi-based GAAC Solutions would manage the airports in Herat, Kabul and Kandahar.

In November, flydubai resumed flights to Kabul.

Two Afghan airlines, Kam Air and Ariana Afghan Airlines, operate from Kabul to destinations such as Dubai, Moscow, Islamabad and Istanbul. (AP)

