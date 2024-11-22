Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 22 (ANI/WAM): The Air Expo Abu Dhabi 2024 has come to a close, with the next edition set to return in 2026. The event wrapped up after three dynamic days dedicated to aviation training, advanced air mobility, and the latest trends shaping the future of aviation.

Air Expo Abu Dhabi attracted over 15,000 participants, including top executives from the aviation industry, representatives from 50 aviation training academies, and more than 50 airlines from across the GCC, Europe, and Asia.

The successful conclusion of the Expo's seventh edition highlights Abu Dhabi's ambition to establish itself as a global aviation hub by bringing together leading industry players such as Gulfstream, Bombardier, Jet Aviation, FlightSafety International, and Sanad, a Mubadala company. The event featured the latest advancements in aerospace technologies and advanced air mobility, while also tackling important issues related to training, services, and sustainable aviation safety.

Didier Mary, CEO of 4M Events, stated, "We are delighted that more than 160 exhibitors joined us at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, marking a new chapter for the event. The satisfaction among exhibitors surpassed expectations, with high-quality business interactions over the three days. Numerous MoUs were signed during the event, solidifying this B-to-B event as a preferred fixture on the aviation industry calendar." Thanks to our sponsors for their amazing support in showcasing Abu Dhabi at its best!

One of the major successes of the 2024 edition was the Middle East Aviation Career Trade Show and Conference (MEAC), which stood out among the various programs held at the event. MEAC garnered much attention as a platform dedicated to educating, inspiring, and promoting inclusivity within the aviation industry. Leading companies, industry experts, and over 40 top international flight training schools participated in this specialised career fair, enabling attendees to explore promising opportunities in the aviation sector in roles such as cabin crew, pilot training, airport management, and engineering, among others.

As the UAE's aviation sector continues to flourish, fueled by a rise in tourism and strategic investments, such conferences are essential to addressing the growing demand for skilled professionals. They provide a unique opportunity to explore diverse career prospects, embrace innovation, and share valuable insights. (ANI/WAM)

