New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Air India on Tuesday waived all penalties for one-time rescheduling, cancellation, rerouting for bookings for UK, Oman, Saudi Arabia between December 22 and 31.

The decision came after flights to the United Kingdom, Oman and Saudi Arabia were suspended as a precautionary measure to check the spread of a new COVID-19 strain discovered in the UK.

"In view of government of India directive on the suspension of flights to UK, from 22nd-31st Dec'20, Oman & Saudi Arabia both from 22nd-29th Dec '20, Air India is offering passengers booked to travel during the period one-time free reschedule for travel completed within 31st Dec," Air India wrote in a tweet.

"All penalties for one-time rescheduling, cancellation, rerouting will be waived for bookings between 22nd & 31st Dec '20. For further assistance in this regard please dial our customer care numbers," Air India wrote in another tweet.

On Monday five out of 266 passengers and crew members of the Air India flight that arrived at Delhi Airport from London (UK) had tested positive for COVID-19.

More than 250 out of 470 flyers from the UK, who arrived in Delhi on Air India and British Airways flights, underwent RT-PCR test at the Delhi airport. (ANI)

