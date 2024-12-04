Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 4 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the 4th edition of the Al Sila Marine Festival commenced today and will run until 8th December 2024 at Al Sila Beach in Al Dhafra Region, Abu Dhabi.

The five-day event, organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority and the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, features a range of traditional and modern marine competitions, along with beach and sports races.

These include events such as the Al Sila' 43-ft Dhow Race, the Al Sila Sheri Fishing contest, Barakah Traditional Sailboat Race, fly-fishing contests, Carrom and Dominoes competitions, a cycling race, beach volleyball, beach soccer, as well as various heritage competitions and traditional games.

Al Sila Marine Festival aims to preserve the maritime and desert heritage of the UAE, showcasing Emirati heritage, customs and traditions and pass them down to younger generations.

It also seeks to promote UAE coastal cities, islands and marine festivals, support and encourage engagement in marine and heritage sports, and drive tourism and economic development in Al Dhafra Region. (ANI/WAM)

