World News | Albania and Kosovo Allow All Movement, Operation of Businesses

World. (File Image)

Tirana (Albania), Jun 1 (AP) Both Albania and Kosovo have allowed nearly all movement and operation of businesses on Monday except for a few activities that usually collect groups of people.

Land borders have opened, and incoming visitors are not obliged to self-quarantine themselves. A long line of vehicles was seen at some border crossing points and businesses at one of them were complaining about an added 22-euro tax (USD 24.4) for disinfection of their cargo vehicles.

Also Read | Nisarga Cyclone | IMD Issues 'Red' Rain Alert For Mumbai, Thane: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 1, 2020.

People and businesses are free to move, including with vehicles.

Hotels in Albania also opened on Monday while public beaches will be free for the people a week later.

Also Read | Funny & Shocking Videos of Looters Being Looted After Stealing From Luxury Stores like Chanel, Coach, Adidas, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Nike, Apple, etc. go Viral As George Floyd's Death Protests Go Out Of Hand.

Tourism is one of the most negatively impacted businesses, especially in Albania with a 300-mile (485-kilometer) seaside increasingly attracting international tourists. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)