Moscow [Russia], April 12 (ANI): Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny's memoir is set to be published posthumously this autumn, his widow Yulia Navalnaya announced on Thursday, CNN reported.

Entitled "Patriot," the book is set for release on October 22 in multiple languages, including Russian.

Navalnaya disclosed that her husband commenced crafting his autobiography in 2020, shortly after surviving poisoning with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.

Kira Yarmysh, Navalny's spokesperson, shared insights on the collaborative effort involved in bringing the memoir to fruition. She recounted how Navalny, during his medical treatment in Germany following the poisoning, enlisted her aid for the project, according to CNN.

While in Germany, Navalny dictated portions of the book to Yarmysh, later completing it while incarcerated upon his return to Russia in 2021.

Penguin Random House, set to publish the memoir in the United Kingdom, has hailed it as "a rousing call to continue the work for which Navalny sacrificed his life."

Meanwhile, Alfred A Knopf will handle the US publication, describing the memoir as "the full story" of Navalny's life, chronicling his journey from youth to activism, marriage, family, and unwavering dedication to the cause of Russian democracy, despite facing formidable opposition.

Navalny, renowned for his transition from law to anti-corruption advocacy, ascended to become Russia's preeminent opposition figure and a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin. His untimely demise on February 16, at the age of 47, in a Siberian prison north of the Arctic Circle, as confirmed by Russian prison authorities, reverberated globally.

In the wake of Navalny's passing, his widow, Navalnaya, has held Putin accountable for her husband's death. She has pledged to carry forward Navalny's legacy, envisioning a "happy, beautiful Russia."

The Kremlin, however, has consistently refuted any involvement in Navalny's demise, CNN reported. (ANI)

