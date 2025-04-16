New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Amararam Gujar, presently Deputy Chief of Mission, Rome, has been appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Malawi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Gujar is an Indian Foreign Service Officer of the 2008 batch. According to a press release issued by MEA, he is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

India and Malawi share cordial and friendly bilateral relations. India established diplomatic relations with Malawi immediately after Malawi's Independence in 1964, according to MEA. The bilateral ties between India and Malawi have been further strengthened through regular high-level exchanges.

Earlier in February, an eight-member delegation from Malawi, led by General Paul Valentino Phiri, the Commander of the Malawi Defence Force, visited the National Defence College (NDC) in New Delhi.

The visit aimed to strengthen ties and enhance interactions at the senior military leadership level. During their visit, the delegation also engaged with the faculty of NDC.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said, "An eight-member Malawian delegation headed by General Paul Valentino Phiri, Commander, Malawi Defence Force visited #NDC, New Delhi today."

It further stated, "The objective of the visit was to enhance interactions at senior military leadership level. The delegation interacted with the Faculty of NDC and had a familiarisation tour to various facilities." (ANI)

