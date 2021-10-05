Trucks traverse the Ambassador Bridge, a main trade route linking Canada and the US, July 5, 2020. (Image credit: Reuters)

Ontario [Canada], October 5 (ANI): Ambassador Bridge from Canada to the US is now open with access off of Wyandotte Street West only, after possible explosives were located inside a vehicle in the secondary inspection area.

Windsor Police said in a tweet, "Ambassador Bridge from Canada to the US is now open with access off of Wyandotte Street West only."

The police also said that no direct threats were made specific to places or persons. The threat of the possible explosives located is still being actively investigated at this time.

Earlier, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) alerted Windsor Police after possible explosives were located inside a vehicle in the secondary inspection area.

Authorities clarified that no threat was associated with "this and it is believed to be an isolated incident".

"The safety and security of staff and the public is paramount," said Windsor Police. (ANI)

