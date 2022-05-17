Washington, May 17 (PTI) America is better positioned than any other country to lead the world in the 21st century, US President Joe Biden has said to an eminent Indian American from Boston area as the nation celebrates Asian Heritage month.

“Our country faces many challenges, and the road we will travel together will be one of the most difficult in our history. Despite these tough times, I have never been more optimistic for the future of America.

“I believe we are better positioned than any country in the world to lead in the 21st century not just by the example of our power but by the power of our example,” Biden wrote in a recent letter to Boston-based Indian American Abhishek Singh. Singh is president of Federation of Indian Association, New England, which along with FIA in New York and New Jersey last week launched the community celebration of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” at the US Capitol, attended by more than a dozen-and-a-half lawmakers. In his letter to Singh, Biden pledged to be a President for all Americans. “I am confident that we can work together to find common ground to make America a more just, prosperous, and secure Nation,” he wrote. The event was attended by hundreds of Indian Americans and at least 21 US lawmakers from across states.

Prominent among them were Senator Cory Booker, and several other congressmen and women, including Raja Krishnamoorthi, Frank Pallone, David Cicilline, Sheila Jackson Lee, Mijie Sherrill, Tom Malinowski, Abigail Spanberger, Vincente Gonzalez, Susie Lee, Hakeem Sekou Jeffries, Grace Meng, Debrah Ross, Adriano Espaill, Jim McGovern, Matt Cartwright, and Jim Langevin.

Many congressmen issued a citation congratulating the FIA. Senators Jack Reed and Jeanne Shaheen sent special messages felicitating India and praising contributions made by the Indian American community to the United States.

FIA chairman Ankur Vaidya said: “FIA is planning a grand finale of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' around India's Independence Day this year with flag hoisting at Times Square in New York City.”

Singh said such “historic celebration” will take the journey forward in improving the India-US relationship and will be a new beginning of pride and respect for all. He said the Indian community is standing with Ukrainians.

