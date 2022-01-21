Geneva [Switzerland], January 21 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Moscow to de-escalate tension over Ukraine and indulge in diplomacy on Friday.

"In my meeting with Foreign Minister Lavrov today, I stressed that Russia has two choices: Diplomacy and de-escalation or massive costs to Russia. Our strong preference is to pursue the path of diplomacy," tweeted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden had admitted that Western allies are not entirely united on how they would respond to a "minor" Russian incursion into Ukraine.

They were also met with concern in Europe, where officials and observers said Biden's candid remarks had turned a spotlight on an uncomfortable truth at a dangerous moment.

Foreign diplomats and experts said Biden's comments were also an acknowledgement of a harsh reality: as tensions rise on the Ukrainian border, NATO allies are not all on the same page.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised Russia's sinking favorability ratings in eastern Ukraine when he met with his Russian counterpart in Geneva on Friday in an effort to point out that Russia's aggressions have not been useful in advancing their security interests in the region. (ANI)

