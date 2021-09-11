New York [US], September 11 (ANI): American born Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati in her recently published memoir, "Hollywood to the Himalayas" has penned the unexpected way her life has transformed twenty-five years ago when she travelled to India with a backpack and had an experience of spirituality on the banks of the River Ganga.

The Consulate General of India, New York organized an event on Thursday to honour Sadhvi Bhagwati's book.

Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of External Affairs and Culture along with Alice Nderitu, the Special Adviser to the Secretary-General of the UN, Consul General of India to New York Randhir Jaiswal, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President, Parmarth Niketan and Prof Azza Karam, Secretary-General, Religions for People graced the event.

As the Security Council convened in the United Nations, the Consulate General of India also highlighted the security that comes from people's faith. "In a special confluence of faith, culture and leadership, leaders from the United Nations, from Government and from interfaith came together to celebrate the power of faith to heal and transform ourselves, our communities and our world," said a press release.

Special Adviser to the Secretary-General of the UN Alice Nderitu said "Sadhvi Bhagawati embodies the quintessence of the local peacebuilders. As United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, I will continue to partner with Sadhvi Bhagawati and other women religious actors to advance the prevention of atrocity crimes globally."

Swami Saraswatiji called it fitting that the East and the West have come together at the meeting to celebrate Sadhvi's book. "For 25 years she has been a bridge of the East and the West, of science and spirituality and now of the United Nations and United Creations!"

Dressed in saffron sari and wearing a red bindi Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, as she is now known (she does not reveal her given name), quit her PhD program, divorced her husband and became a Hindu renunciate, someone who takes vows of chastity, simplicity and nonattachment. Born and brought up in California, USA, Sadhvi Bhagawati moved to India in her early twenties. Since then she is living the life of a Sadhvi and enjoys the process to its fullest

Bhagawati, in her address to the gathering, shared how the power of faith had transformed her life: "Having grown up in Hollywood with all the opportunity and all the privilege, what I didn't have was faith or a connection to God. Through the powerful, totally unexpected experience of Oneness with the divine that I had on the banks of the River Ganga, I realized that I am part of the sacred perfection of the universe, that I am One with all." (ANI)

