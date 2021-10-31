Beijing [China], October 31 (ANI): Amid surge in coronavirus cases, a holiday resort has been closed in China's Jiangxi province and traffic has been restrained in the area, local media reported.

According to Global Times, Yanshan district in eastern China closed down a holiday resort, restrained traffic after one positive COVID-19 case working at a local holiday resort was reported.

"The county at one point said that all traffic lights will be switched to red to discourage traffic but the policy was quickly revoked on Sunday," Global Times reported citing media reports.

Another patient who also worked at the holiday resort tested positive in the neighbouring city Jiujiang on Saturday. The man had taken a train from Shangrao city and reached Jiujiang on October 29, as per Global outlet.

It said further that traffic in the resort and among nearby villages was restricted. Except for emergency vehicles, other vehicles will not be allowed on the roads.

China reported 71 new cases of confirmed infections (23 imported cases, 9 in Shanghai municipality, 4 in Zhejiang province, 3 in Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, 2 in Inner Mongolia autonomous region, 1 in Tianjin municipality, 1 in Shandong province, 1 in Henan province, 1 in Hubei province and 1 in Guangdong province, including 6 confirmed cases converting from asymptomatic cases, 4 in Zhejiang, 1 in Henan and 1 in Guangxi.

Meanwhile, the country registered 48 indigenous cases, 19 in Heilongjiang province including 18 in Heihe and 1 in Harbin, 10 in Alshaa League, Inner Mongolia, 9 in Gansu province including 5 in Tianshui and 4 in Lanzhou, 3 in Rizhao, Shandong, 3 in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui autonomous region, 2 in Dehong Dai and Jingpo autonomous prefecture, Yunnan province, 1 in Changping district, Beijing municipality and 1 in Shangrao, Jiangxi province, including 5 confirmed cases converting from asymptomatic cases, 3 in Shandong, 1 in Heilongjiang and 1 in Ningxia, according to National Health Commission.

Chinese mainland had reported 9,604 cases of imported confirmed infections and no deaths. In all, 9,222 patients had been cured and discharged from the hospital. There still remained 382 confirmed cases (without cases in serious condition) and five suspected cases. (ANI)

