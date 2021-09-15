New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Amit Narang, presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Oman.

Narang is a 2001-batch Indian Foreign Services officer.

"Amit Narang (IFS: 2001), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman," MEA said in a release.

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," MEA added. (ANI)

