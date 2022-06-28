Mendon (US), Jun 28 (AP) A passenger train travelling from Chicago to Los Angeles derailed in Missouri on Monday afternoon and initial reports are that some people aboard were injured, Amtrak said.

The Southwest Chief was carrying about 243 passengers when it collided with a dump truck in Mendon at 1.42 pm (local time), Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said.

Mendon is about 135 kilometers northeast of Kansas City. (AP)

