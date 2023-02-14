Washington, Feb 14 (PTI) The American Association of Physicians of Indian origin (AAPI) on Monday announced to hold its annual convention in Philadelphia this summer.

"It is with great pleasure that we announce that the 41st Annual Convention and Scientific Sessions organized by the American Association of Physicians of Indian origin (AAPI) will be held from July 6th to 9th, 2003 in the historical city of Philadelphia, PA," Dr Ravi Kolli, president of the largest body of Indian-American physicians said.

Also Read | Nepal: Agitating Transport Workers Set Police Vehicles on Fire, Vandalise Public and Private Property in Kathmandu.

AAPI represents over 1,20,000 Indian American physicians, 130 local Chapters, who make up 10 per cent of total physicians in the US and nearly 50 per cent of international medical graduates rooted in every corner of the nation. They serve every seventh patient in the US, DR Kolli said.

"We are proud of our achievements and our contributions to the healthcare industry and the millions of people we serve," he said.

Also Read | Indian-American Judge Vince Chhabria Slaps $1 Million Fine on Facebook's Parent Meta.

Dr Sanjay Gupta will be the convener of this year's convention.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)