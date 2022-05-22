Cannes [France] May 22 (ANI): Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur gifted Himachali thaal, topi, and shawl to the descendants of Maharaja Ranjit Singh era French Army General, General Jean Francois Allard, and his spouse Princess Bannu Pan Dei of Chamba, during his visit to Allard Square in Saint Tropez in France, said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

According to the ministry, the Princess was born in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh.

General Allard served in Maharaja Ranjit's Army. A bust of Maharaja Ranjit was unveiled in Saint Tropez, France Maharaja Ranjit was installed in September 2016.

Thakur had paid floral tributes at the busts of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Rani Bannu Pan Dei, and General Allard in Saint Tropez, France on May 18.

On the occasion, Thakur said the Indian connect of Saint Tropez has not been lost even after four generations. He said the family of the Princess is immensely respected in Saint Tropez and has preserved its Indian roots.

Thakur had led the Indian delegation at the just concluded Cannes Film Festival in France. (ANI)

