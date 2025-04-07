Washington, Apr 7 (AP) Two board members fired by President Donald Trump can go back to their jobs, a split appeals court ruled on Monday ahead of a likely Supreme Court showdown on the president's power over independent agencies.

A divided US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit issued the ruling in the lawsuits separately brought by Merit Systems Protection Board member Cathy Harris and National Labour Relations Board member Gwynne Wilcox.

The ruling reverses, at least for now, a judgement from a three-judge panel from the same appellate court. (AP)

