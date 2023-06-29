Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Washington, Jun 29 (AP) Applications for unemployment benefits fell significantly last week after claims appeared to stabilise at modestly elevated levels in recent weeks.

US applications for jobless claims fell by 26,000 to 239,000 for the week ending June 24, the Labour Department reported Thursday. Economists were expecting the elevated claims numbers to continue above 260,000, where they had settled the past three weeks.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Debt Crisis: Fearing Bank Runs, President Ranil Wickremesinghe Declares Five-Day Holiday for Debt Restructuring.

The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out some of the weekly fluctuations, rose by 1,500 to 257,500.

Jobless claims applications are seen as representative of the number of layoffs in a given week.

Also Read | Asian Development Bank Approves USD 50 Million Loan to Nepal to Stabilise Domestic and International Trade.

Overall, 1.74 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended June 17, 19,000 fewer than the previous week. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)