Cairo [Egypt], October 31 (ANI/WAM): Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, has praised the humanitarian efforts and relief aid provided by the United Arab Emirates to support the people of Gaza. He highlighted the implementation of the largest project to supply desalinated water from Egypt to the southern part of the Strip, benefiting around 600,000 affected individuals, as part of the UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launched in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Delivering his remarks during the plenary session of the Arab Parliament's second ordinary session of the fourth legislative term, held today at the Arab League headquarters, Al Yamahi noted the participation of the President of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament.

The Speaker commended the efforts of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye in reaching the Gaza ceasefire agreement, stressing that the agreement reached in Sharm El Sheikh, represents a significant step towards consolidating calm and creating favourable conditions for reconstruction.

Al Yamahi reaffirmed that the Palestinian cause remains the foremost and central issue of the Arab nation, underscoring that achieving a just and comprehensive peace begins and ends with ending the occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state with Al Quds as its capital.

He called on countries and international organisations to actively participate in the international conference on Gaza reconstruction scheduled to be held in Egypt in November. He also stressed the importance of holding Israel accountable for its crimes before the competent international courts.

Al Yamahi further praised the sustained efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its wise leadership for supporting the International Conference for the implementation of the Two-State solution, which paved the way for growing international recognition of the State of Palestine. He emphasised that the current stage requires a unified Arab, Islamic and international stance to mobilise support for the reconstruction of Gaza and to support the Palestinian cause. (ANI/WAM)

