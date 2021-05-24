Buenos Aires [Argentina], May 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina reported 24,801 new COVID-19 cases, taking the national tally to 3,539,484, the Ministry of Health said Sunday.

The ministry said 375 more deaths were logged, bringing the death toll to 74,063.

There are currently 358,472 active cases with 6,214 patients in intensive care units, said the ministry.

More than 11.1 million doses of vaccines have been administered since the country began its inoculation campaign in December 2020, and over 2.4 million people have received two doses, according to the ministry.

Argentina began a nine-day confinement period on Saturday due to the exponential growth of cases, restricting circulation in all areas that are at "high risk" until May 30.

Face-to-face educational, sports and religious activities have been suspended, and only essential shops may remain open. (ANI/Xinhua)

