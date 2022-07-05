Silvina Batakis was sworn as new Argentine minister of economy

Buenos Aires [Argentina], July 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Silvina Batakis was sworn in on Monday as the new Argentine minister of economy in a ceremony held in the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace.

The 53-year-old economist highlighted the continuity of the economic program framed in the agreement with the International Monetary Fund, as well as the commitment to achieve fiscal balance in the country.

"I believe in fiscal balance and I believe that we have to move forward in that sense," said Batakis at a press conference after taking office.

Batakis was appointed by Argentine President Alberto Fernandez as the new economy minister on Sunday after his predecessor Martin Guzman resigned.

Graduated from the National University of La Plata, Batakis served as the economy minister of the province of Buenos Aires from 2011 to 2015. (ANI/Xinhua)

