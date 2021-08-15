Phoenix (US), Aug 15 (AP) Arizona on Saturday reported over 3,000 additional COVID-19 cases for the second straight day.

The state's seven-day rolling averages for cases and deaths also continued to rise along with virus-related hospitalisations. The state's coronavirus dashboard reported 1,601 hospitalisations as of Thursday, along with 3,418 additional cases and 27 more deaths.

Also Read | Afghanistan: Image of Man Covering Up Women’s Pictures Painted on Walls in Kabul Goes Viral on Twitter.

In another development, the superintendent of the Scottsdale Unified School District said increased spread of COVID-19 threatens to end in-person learning.

Also, the Salt-River Pima-Community Indian Community announced residents and visitors must help curb spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks while visiting government offices, businesses and schools on the tribe's Phoenix-area reservation. (AP)

Also Read | Taliban Sweeps Afghanistan: From Ashraf Ghani’s Resignation to India’s ‘Contingency Plans’, Know All The Recent Developments.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)