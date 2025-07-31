Little Rock (US), Jul 31 (AP) Arkansas Gov Sarah Huckabee Sanders is travelling next week on a trade mission to Israel, her first visit since her father Mike Huckabee was named US ambassador there.

Sanders, widely considered a potential Republican candidate for president in 2028, is also travelling to the United Arab Emirates on the trip, her office said. Sanders leaves Sunday and returns August 9.

Also Read | Mississippi Dog Attack: 57-Year-Old Employee Mauled to Death by Pit Bull and Mixed Breed While Placing Them Into Kennel at Animal Shelter in Water Valley; 1 Dog Shot, Another Euthanised.

The Senate in April confirmed Mike Huckabee, who served more than a decade as Arkansas governor, as the Trump administration's ambassador to Israel. This is Sanders' first trip to Israel since taking office as governor in 2023, though she has previously been there.

Sanders plans to meet with senior Israel government officials and is hosting roundtables with Israeli companies, focused on agricultural technology and defence. She also plans to connect with several companies that already have investments in Arkansas.

Also Read | Donald Trump's Move To Impose 50% Tariffs on Copper May End Up Hurting US Industry, Says Think Tank GTRI.

She also plans to speak with companies in the UAE, focusing on aerospace and defence industries.

Israel is one of Arkansas' top trading partners, and the state exported more than USD 150 million in products to the country in 2024. (AP)

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)