Glendale, Mar 25 (AP) A shooting at a suburban Phoenix outlet mall that left four people wounded, including a 4-year-old boy, started after two armed teens got into a fight, officials said Thursday.

The boy was still hospitalised in critical condition a day after Wednesday's shooting, suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police from the city of Glendale said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: UNGA Adopts Resolution on Humanitarian Situation in Ukraine, 140 Countries Vote in Favour While India Abstains.

The other three injured people, including the boy's 27-year-old mother and the teenagers who opened fire, were in stable condition after also suffering gunshot wounds.

The shooting sent hundreds of shoppers fleeing Wednesday afternoon from Tanger Outlets. It started after a 17-year-old boy shopping with the child and his mother encountered another boy, 15, Glendale police Officer Tiffany Ngalula said. Both teens knew each other.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: G7 Restricting Russian Central Bank’s Use of Gold in Transactions.

Ngalula says they got into an altercation in a central walkway area. The older teen, “the primary aggressor,” pulled out a handgun and started firing and the other boy, who also had a handgun, returned fire, Nagula said.

A police officer arrived within two minutes of calls reporting the shooting and began CPR on the young boy. All the injured were taken to a hospital by ambulance except for the 15-year-old, who was dropped off someone else.

Investigators have not determined the motive for the shooting or how the teens obtained the guns.

“We have potentially hundreds of witnesses and victims,” Ngalula said. “It's going to take some time to go through interviews, evidence we located on scene.”

The two teens accused of opening fire have not been arrested, Ngalula said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)