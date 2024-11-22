Kathmandu [Nepal], November 22 (ANI): General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of the Indian Army, who is on a five-day visit to Nepal, paid a courtesy call on Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Defence Minister Manvir Rai on Friday.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army paid a courtesy call to The Right Honourable Prime Minister Mr. KP Sharma Oli at his office on November 22, 2024. Similarly, General Dwivedi also had a courtesy call with the Honourable Defence Minister Mr. Manvir Rai at the office of Ministry of Defence, today," the Directorate of Public Relations and Information (DPR-I) of Nepal Army said in a statement.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Oli expressed his happiness over the continued tradition of exchanging Honorary General rank between the armies of Nepal and India, according to the Prime Minister's Secretariat.

General Dwivedi, who was honoured with the rank of Honorary General of the Nepal Army on Thursday by President Ramchandra Paudel, expressed his pride in receiving the prestigious recognition. He assured the Prime minister of his commitment to playing a pivotal role in enhancing the relationship between Nepal and India.

Earlier this morning, General Dwivedi took off for a mountain flight after which he visited Nepali Army Command and Staff College at Shivapuri and interacted with student officers of Army Command and Staff Course.

General Dwivedi arrived in Kathmandu on Wednesday on a five-day official visit. The five-member delegation, led by him, also includes Sunita Dwivedi, chair of the Army Wives Welfare Association of the Indian Army.

On Thursday, General Dwivedi met his Nepali counterpart, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of Army Staff, Nepali Army and the two discussed issues of mutual interest and explored avenues to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation, according to a statement by the Indian Army.

General Dwivedi on Thursday paid tribute by laying a wreath at the Bir Smarak (Martyr's Memorial) at the Army Pavilion in Tundikhel, Kathmandu. He also received a Guard of Honour at the Army Headquarters.

Highlighting the strong ties between India and Nepal, General Dwivedi was conferred with the prestigious rank of Honourary General of the Nepali Army, a tradition that underscores the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and military bonds between the two nations. (ANI)

