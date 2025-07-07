Islamabad, Jul 7 (PTI) Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir on Monday criticised India for suggesting that Islamabad received external support during the four-day conflict, saying such assertions are "factually incorrect".

In an address to the graduating officers at the National Defence University Islamabad, Munir reiterated that any misadventure or attempt to undermine Pakistan's sovereignty will be met with a swift, and resolute response without any constraints or inhibitions.

"Insinuations regarding external support in Pakistan's successful Operation Bunyanum Marsoos are irresponsible and factually incorrect and reflect a chronic reluctance to acknowledge indigenous capability and institutional resilience developed over decades of strategic prudence,” he said.

“Naming other states as participants in the purely bilateral military conflagration is also a shoddy attempt at playing camp politics...," he said.

His comments came days after Indian Army's Deputy Chief Lt Gen Rahul R Singh suggested that Beijing provided active military support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor using the conflict as a “live lab” to test various weapon systems.

Addressing a seminar in Delhi last week, Gen. Singh said while Pakistan was the "front face", with China extending all possible support to its all-weather ally, Turkiye was also playing a major role by supplying military hardware to Islamabad, adding that India was actually dealing with at least three adversaries during the May 7-10 conflict.

Munir claimed that in contrast to India's strategic behaviour resting on "parochial self-alignment", Pakistan has forged lasting partnerships based on principled diplomacy, anchored in mutual respect and peace, establishing itself to be a stabilizer in the region.

“Any attempt to target our population centres, military bases, economic hubs and ports will instantly invoke a deeply hurting and more than reciprocal response," Munir said.

He added that wars are not won through media rhetoric, imported fancy hardware, or political sloganeering, but through faith, professional competence, operational clarity, institutional strength and national resolve.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

New Delhi has been maintaining that India's fierce counterattack that day forced Pakistan to plead for ending the hostilities.

