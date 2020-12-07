Moscow [Russia], December 7 (ANI): Around 2,000 Moscow residents got vaccinated against the coronavirus this weekend, Sputnik quoted Sergei Sobyanin, Mayor of Moscow on Monday.

The healthcare system is prepared for mass vaccination, Mayor said.

Also Read | Essential Workers, Who Risked Their Lives During COVID-19 Pandemic, Win TIME’s 2020 Person of the Year Reader Poll.

The first vaccination centers were opened in the Russian capital late last week, Sputnik reported.

"Around 2,000 people got vaccinated this weekend," Sobyanin told the presidium of the Russian government's coronavirus response centre.

Also Read | Shaheen IX: China-Pakistan Air Forces to Hold Joint Exercises in Bholari at Thatta District.

"We have checked the entire system, warehouse operation, cold chain delivery to vaccination centres, vaccine storage in vaccination centres, defrost technology, vaccination. I believe that the system is ready for more large-scale vaccination," Sobyanin added.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Russia has reached 2,466,961, the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reported on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)