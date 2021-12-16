Beijing [China], December 16 (ANI): Tibetan monk Tenzin Dargye who was arrested in western China's Sichuan province is being held incommunicado.

The Tibetan monk arrested more than a year ago in western China's Sichuan province is being held incommunicado, with no word given by police to his family concerning his whereabouts or possible date of trial, according to Radio Free Asia.

Earlier, Tenzin Dargye, a monk in his 30s belonging to the Barong monastery in Kardze (in Chinese, Ganzi) Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture's Sershul (Shiqu) county, was taken into custody in September 2020, according to sources.

Further, Dargye was then charged with keeping pictures of exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama and other politically sensitive material on his cell phone, according to Radio Free Asia.

It's expected that several other monks may also have been arrested with Dargye, and no information is available whether he has already been tried or not, according to sources.

Earlier, the Dalai Lama is widely reviled by Chinese leaders as a separatist intent on splitting Tibet from Beijing's rule.

However, Dalai Lama, who now lives in exile in India, says that he only seeks greater autonomy for Tibet as a part of China, with guaranteed protection for Tibet's language, culture and religion. (ANI)

