New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Arun Kumar Sahu, presently serving as Additional Secretary in the Ministry has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Bulgaria., The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

"Arun Kumar Sahu (IFS: 1996), presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Bulgaria," the MEA said in a statement.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

