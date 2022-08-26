Islamabad [Pakistan], August 26 (ANI): Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) on Friday accused the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) of playing a "double game" with cable operators over the ARY News case.

"PEMRA has directed cable operators to keep ARY News transmission suspended," PUJF Secretary-General Rana Azeem said as quoted by ARY News.

Also Read | Chinese Authorities Arrest Tibetan Man for Having A Photo of Dalai Lama Around His Neck.

In a meeting with the journalists in Islamabad on Friday to discuss freedom of speech, the PUJF office-bearer said that they will observe a sit-in outside the Supreme Court and in the second phase outside the PEMRA headquarters against the suspension of ARY News transmission.

He vowed not to leave journalists working with ARY News alone in this testing time.

Also Read | Pakistan Floods: 33 Million People Affected by the Worst Flooding in A Decade Due to Heavy Rainfall.

Earlier on Thursday, the Sindh High Court (SHC) issued a contempt of court notice to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) chairman Saleem Baig on a petition over the non-implementation of the court's order to restore ARY News transmission.

It is pertinent to mention here in a new move against the journalist fraternity, the Ministry of Interior cancelled the NOC of ARY News without serving any notice.

The notification issued, dated August 11 to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) reads: "The NOC issued in favour of M/S ARY Communications Private (Ltd). is cancelled with immediate effect and until further orders on the basis of adverse reports from agencies."

Earlier, the Sindh High Court on Tuesday ordered the PEMRA and cable ordered the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and cable operators to immediately restore the transmission of ARY News,

A single-judge bench headed by Justice Aqeel Abbasi heard the plea and issued directives to PEMRA and cable operators to immediately restore the ARY News transmission.

The court also directed the media regulatory authority to take action against cable operators, who defy the Sindh High Court's decision, ARY News reported.

During the hearing, Justice Aqeel Abbasi said that PEMRA should take action as per rules and court orders. "The PEMRA should utilize its broad powers to implement the court's decision," the judge said, asking how can a cable operator defy PEMRA's instructions.

Meanwhile, PEMRA counsel urged the SHC to suspend the contempt notice against the authority's Chairman. "At least, he should be exempted from his attendance tomorrow", the counsel said.

Upon which, the channel's lawyer Ayyan Memon noted that the contempt petition against the Chairman of PEMRA will be withdrawn when he implements the SHC decision, ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, countrywide Black Day was observed on Tuesday on the call of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) against the suspension of ARY News transmission.

Journalists across Pakistan observed Black Day and black flags were hoisted at press clubs to lodge protests against the suspension of the Pakistan TV channel. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)