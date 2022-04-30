Kabul [Afghanistan], April 30 (ANI): According to the global organization, Save the Children, many people in Afghanistan are facing a severe food crisis during Ramzan and the most vulnerable are children.

This comes as Afghanistan continues to face a severe humanitarian crisis and food shortages after the Taliban took over the country in August last year.

Without enough food and the right nutrition, they can become malnourished which can lead to illness, infections, stunting, and death, reported Tolo News.

The organization has conducted interviews with many Afghans and they revealed that they are not able to buy food. They also complained about the high price of food.

The report says since the Islamic Emirate's takeover in August 2021, living costs and food prices have skyrocketed, and it cited World Bank findings saying that incomes are likely to have fallen by around a third in the last few months of 2021.

An increasing number of families are jobless and destitute and are resorting to desperate measures to feed their children, as per the media portal. (ANI)

