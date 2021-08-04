Kabul [Afghanistan], August 4 (ANI): Afghanistan security forces have killed nearly 274 Taliban terrorists and wounded around 119 in multiple provinces of the country in the past 24 hours.

The operations took place in several provinces including Nangarhar, Kandahar, Farah, Herat, Helmand, Takhar, Kunduz and Baghlan.

"Nearly 274 Taliban terrorists were killed and 119 were wounded as a result of Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) operations in Nangarhar, Logar, Kandahar, Farah, Herat, Jowzjan, Balkh, Samangan, Faryab, Sar-e Pol, Helmand, Takhar, Kunduz, Baghlan, Kapisa & Kabul provinces during the last 24 hours," Afghanistan's Defence Ministry tweeted.

An independent human rights organisation has said that Taliban forces advancing in Ghazni, Kandahar, and other Afghan provinces have summarily executed detained soldiers, police, and civilians with alleged ties to the Afghan government.

In a report released on Wednesday, Human Rights Watch (HRW) informed that residents from various provinces told HRW that Taliban forces in areas they enter, apparently identify residents who worked for the Afghan National Security Forces.

This comes amid heavy clashes between Afghanistan forces and the Taliban in several Afghan cities. Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified their offensive against civilians and Afghan security forces with the complete pullback of foreign forces less than a month away. (ANI)

