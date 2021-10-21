Kabul [Afghanistan], October 21 (ANI): A group of women staged a protest in Kabul on Thursday demanding that schools be opened for girls, but the protest grew violent and the Taliban beat up the protesters who included women and journalists, local media reported.

Dozens of women and journalists protested in Kabul against the Taliban over economic problems and the closed schools for girls.

The all-women protest which was staged in front of the ministry of education, turned violent with the Taliban as the latter started beating journalists and women, Khaama Press reported.

Though the protest was peaceful and the Taliban allowed the protestors to walk from the ministry of education to the ministry of finance, turned violent later, said the publication.

According to the eyewitnesses, the Taliban policing the demonstration beat a foreign and two local journalists after they were scattered.

The women asked the Taliban not to politicize education and demanded their rights to work and education, Khaama Press reported.

They said, no matter what happens to them but they have to make sacrifices so that the upcoming generations are given their fundamental rights for work and education.

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has not yet commented about the incident, Khaama Press reported.

The protest comes as the Taliban have still kept the doors of secondary and high schools closed for girls.

Earlier, the Taliban's acting minister of education had promised United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to open schools for girls after they finalize a work frame in this regard. (ANI)

