Islamabad [Pakistan], May 25 (ANI): Former Pakistan Finance Minister Asad Umar has stepped down as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Secretary General. The announcement by Umar came shortly after he was released from the Adiala Jail, Pakistan based The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Umar announced his decision during a press conference at National Press Club in Islamabad on Wednesday.

"Not possible for me to lead the party under these circumstances. I am resigning as Secretary General and core committee member of PTI," he said while addressing the press conference.

Responding to a question, Umar clarified that he has not left Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf but only resigned as the secretary general of the party.

Asad Umar said that the most dangerous thing that happened on May 9 was that military installations were attacked. "I think Imran Khan himself has best explained the army's status in Pakistan. He said that we would have seen similar fate like Syria's if it was not for a strong army like ours. Imran Khan said that my country needs my army more than me," Umar said, according to The Express Tribune.

He said that the incidents of May 9 are not only condemnable but also a point to ponder on where we have come. "I feel like there should be transparent investigation against those involved in these incidents. But thousands of PTI workers and supporters were arrested, a lot of them are innocent... it is also important that they are released as soon as possible," he added.

Umar in response to a question clarified that he has not abandoned the party entirely but rather resigned from his role as the secretary general and core committee member. He emphasised that his decision was voluntary and not influenced by any 'external pressure'. (ANI)

