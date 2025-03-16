Washington DC [US], March 16 (ANI): At least 17 people have been killed across Missouri, Texas, and Arkansas as severe storms battered parts of the United States, causing extensive damage to homes and triggering fires, according to local authorities as reported by The Washington Post.

At least 10 people were reported dead in Missouri on Saturday morning as 19 tornados tore through the region, according to a statement from the state's governor, Mike Kehoe.

In Arkansas, the Arkansas Division of Management reported three deaths and 29 injuries, citing that these numbers are preliminary.

Four people died in car crashes in Texas due to extreme weather conditions, including strong winds, dust storms, and smoke from a nearby wildfire, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, as reported by The Washington Post.

"We've had significant wind storms in the past, but nothing of this" severity, said Cindy Barkley, a sergeant at the department. "It was horrible." She added that when she went to the crash scenes, there were times she could barely see past the hood of her car.

The southern states are at highest risk of being affected by these tornado outbreaks, which are expected to continue.

Since Friday night, at least 25 tornadoes have struck the US, with a rare high risk (Level 5 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms covering Mississippi and Alabama into early Sunday, The Washington Post reported.

Authorities have advised the citizens to evacuate mobile homes before any warnings are issued. That means being at a structure with a belowground shelter by early afternoon.

By Saturday night, the risk of severe storms will shift into central and northern Alabama and perhaps south-central Tennessee, as reported by The Washington Post. On Sunday, the storm threats will extend into eastern Georgia, the Carolinas, and the Mid-Atlantic, including Washington. (ANI)

