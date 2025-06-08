Peshawar, Jun 8 (PTI) At least 18 people died and 48 injured in a series of road accidents, clashes between rival groups, and drowning incidents across Pakistan on the first day of Eid ul-Adha celebrations, government authorities said on Sunday.

A car plunged into a ravine killing four people and injuring two others in Dera Ismail Khan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to a report of Rescue Authorities.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Vows To 'Crush Rioters' in Los Angeles, Says Governor and Mayor Can't Do Their Jobs.

Four children drowned while swimming in Tarbela Lake of Haripur of the same province, the report said, adding, locals managed to rescue two children and recover one body, while the search for the fourth child continues.

In Punjab province's Layyah district, a bus overturned, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to 26 passengers.

Also Read | Donald Trump Praises National Guard Keeping America Safe and Strong, Bans Masks at Los Angeles Protest.

In Nankana Sahib, a high-speed car crashed into a tree, leaving one person dead and two injured while in Jhelum, two separate accidents claimed two lives and left 10 people injured.

A violent clash between two groups in the Jangro locality led to the deaths of three individuals in Sukkur district of Sindh province, the report said.

Meanwhile, in Ghotki, an overturned truck killed three people and injured eight.

In another incident on the Daharki Bypass, a woman was crushed to death by a speeding trailer.

Additionally, in Naushahro Feroze, a sack containing a body was recovered from the Sangi Minor canal. The body was not identified, the authorities said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)