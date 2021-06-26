Niamey [Niger], June 26 (ANI/Sputnik): At least 19 people have been killed and two more injured as a result of gunmen's attacks on several villages in the western part of Niger, media reported.

The attacks took place in the Tillaberi region, not far from the border with Mali, the ActuNiger news outlet reported on Friday.

The assailants arrived on motorcycles, attacked three villages and looted shops.

It is still unknown which group stands behind the attacks. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)