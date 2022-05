Boston, May 5 (AP) A building partially collapsed at a Boston construction site, injuring at least three people, one of them seriously, authorities said.

The collapse, with multiple people trapped, was reported around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, a Boston police spokesperson said. The fire department's technical rescue team also responded.

Also Read | World Press Freedom Index: Shehbaz Sharif Slams Imran Khan After Media Watchdog Downgrades Pakistan.

It occurred at a closed power plant in South Boston that is being redeveloped.

Boston Emergency Medical Services said in a tweet that two people were taken to the hospital and a third person, still being extricated, was also being treated.

Also Read | Pakistan Drops Further on World Press Freedom Index, Down to 157th Position.

"We have multiple units on scene for the structural collapse at the Edison Power Plant building in South Boston," the agency tweeted.

Police said the injuries to one person were considered life-threatening.

The 15-acre site in South Boston is being redeveloped into a mixed-use property that includes residential, office, research and retail space, a hotel, and nearly 6 acres (2.4 hectares) of new public open space, according to the Boston Planning and Development Agency.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also going to the scene, a spokesperson said.

It was the second collapse at a Boston construction site this year. A construction worker died in March when a parking garage being demolished collapsed. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)