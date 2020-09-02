London, Sep 2 (PTI) At least 90 people have been arrested as violence broke out during the Extinction Rebellion protests in central London, police said.

Thousands of campaigners descended on the Parliament Square on Tuesday where they blocked roads, brought traffic to a standstill, chanted, banged drums and made a range of speeches.

The protest marks the start of two weeks of civil disobedience across the UK, the metro.co.uk reported.

Around 1,000 Extinction Rebellion campaigners were gathered in Westminster to urge the government to prepare for a "climate crisis", it said.

Campaigners enjoyed a carnival-like atmosphere, waving flags and banners as they demanded the government take the "climate crisis" seriously.

The Metropolitan Police said 90 people have been arrested for offences including assaulting an emergency worker, obstructing police and public order breaches.

At least 10 people were carried away by the police after the group refused to move from the roads around Parliament Square.

Protesters chanted and cheered as the officers took them away to nearby police vans.

Four marches converged in Westminster after the Met had said the gatherings could only take place off the main roads at Parliament Square between 8am and 7pm.

