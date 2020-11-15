Tel Aviv [Israel], November 15 (ANI/Sputnik): At least two rockets have been fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

"2 rockets were fired from Gaza toward central and southern Israel earlier tonight," IDF said on Twitter in the early hours of Sunday.

Also Read | Smog Shrouds Parts of Delhi Leading to Decreased Visibility: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on November 15, 2020.

According to the IDF, the rockets triggered air raid sirens in the southern city of Ashdod and in the south-central Shfela region.

The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System was activated to intercept the rockets, the IDF said.

Also Read | Fox 46 Reporter Narrowly Escapes as Portion of Bridge Falls During Live TV Coverage of Floods in North Carolina (Watch Video).

There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)