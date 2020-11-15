PM Narendra Modi pays gratitude to Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary today. PM says, "He was true saviour of the poor, & worked for welfare of deprived & exploited section of society. His contribution to freedom movement & efforts for social harmony will always inspire us."
भगवान बिरसा मुंडा जी को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। वे गरीबों के सच्चे मसीहा थे, जिन्होंने शोषित और वंचित वर्ग के कल्याण के लिए जीवनपर्यंत संघर्ष किया। स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन में उनका योगदान और सामाजिक सद्भावना के लिए किए गए उनके प्रयास देशवासियों को सदैव प्रेरित करते रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/9trzSfygep— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes people of Jharkhand on the foundation day of the State today. Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in the year 2000.
Mizoram reports 25 new COVID-19 cases today taking the total cases to 3,393. A total of 2,820 people have been discharged in the State, after recovering from the infection, death toll at 4.Active cases stand at 569.
#WATCH I Delhi: Smog shrouds parts of the national capital leading to decreased visibility; visuals from Geeta colony pic.twitter.com/MHmmMqX0L7— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2020
New Delhi, November 15: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday will hold a meeting in Patna over Bihar election results. The BJP had emerged as the largest party in the ruling alliance with 74 seats, 31 more than the JD(U). Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.
In Delhi, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation conducted water sprinkling in Sadar Bazaar area, as a measure against air pollution. Mayor Jai Prakash says, "It is the responsibility of Delhi govt to control pollution but it is sleeping. We, on the other hand, are working".
In Rajasthan, an organisation lit over 1,000 diyas on a car it named as 'Car of Hope' in Jaipur on Diwali. "This is an attempt to urge people to celebrate eco-friendly Diwali. We've also tried to send a message of hope amid COVID-19 gloom," says an official of the organisation.
In the United States of America, thousands were seen on streets rallying in Washington DC to protest presidential election results, show support for President Donald Trump.